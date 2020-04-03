Coronavirus Outbreak: Ten days after announcing lockdown, Narendra Modi to release short video message at 9 am today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a small video message with the people of the country on Friday.

"At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," Modi said in a tweet.

At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians. कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the chief ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.

He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19

In his last address to the nation on 24 March, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

