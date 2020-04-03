Coronavirus Outbreak: Ten days after announcing lockdown, Narendra Modi to release short video message at 9 am today
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a small video message with the people of the country on Friday.
"At 9 am tomorrow morning, I'll share a small video message with my fellow Indians," Modi said in a tweet.
At 9 AM tomorrow morning, I’ll share a small video message with my fellow Indians.
कल सुबह 9 बजे देशवासियों के साथ मैं एक वीडियो संदेश साझा करूंगा।
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 2, 2020
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi interacted with the chief ministers through video conferencing to discuss measures to combat COVID-19.
He also thanked the states for supporting the decision of lockdown due to which India has achieved some success in limiting the spread of COVID-19
In his last address to the nation on 24 March, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.
Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 07:34:09 IST
