Coronavirus Outbreak: Telangana's K Chandrasekhar Rao orders utilisation of CM Relief Fund to procure PPEs for medical staff
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said that the state government has taken special measures to protect the medical staff who are treating COVID-19 patients.
The chief minister held a high-level review meeting on Sunday at Pragathi Bhavan on measures being taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the state. "Medical and health staff are rendering great services to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Special measures are taken for the protection of their health," a release quoted Rao as saying.
According to an official statement, the Chief Minister wanted funds donated for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) to be utilised to procure PPEs, masks and medicines for the staff.
The Chief Minister said, for those coming to offer medical help, test kits, PPEs, masks and other medicines are available in adequate numbers. Even if there was an increase in patients in the future, PPEs and masks will be procured as per the demand.
Rao instructed the officials concerned to take all the protective measures for the medical and health employees.
Updated Date: Apr 06, 2020 09:03:37 IST
