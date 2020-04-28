Coronavirus Outbreak: Tamil Nadu to return 24,000 rapid test kits after ICMR directive against procurement from two Chinese firms
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has decided to return 24,000 rapid test kits received by them and stated that the current orders also stand cancelled as per the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) directives.
This came after the states were advised by the ICMR to stop using these kits procured from the two companies - Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics - and return them to be sent back to the suppliers.
On DMK president MK Stalin questioning the state government's decision of paying Rs 600 for a kit priced at Rs 245, the Tamil Nadu CMO said that Stalin released the statement without proper knowledge.
Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said that the state has the "highest number of recovery cases". "It stands at 56.8 percent and mortality rate at 1.2 percent," he added.
Updated Date: Apr 28, 2020 08:29:30 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Tamil Nadu, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Testing, COVID-19, DMK, NewsTracker, Tamil Nadu
