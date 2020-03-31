Coronavirus Outbreak: Table Tennis Federation of India contributes Rs 5 lakh for fight against COVID-19

The Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) on Tuesday pledged Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for the battle against the fast-spreading COVID-19 pandemic.

"The TTFI, as a part of its social responsibility, decided to contribute in its own small way a sum of Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund," TTFI said in a statement.

"A cheque for the amount was sent to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), which had requested all National Sports Federations (NSFs) to make contributions to the Fund," it added.

TTFI president and Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala has also committed to a substantial sum which will be sent by the federation to the PM's Relief Fund in due course of time, the statement added.

On Monday, India's ace table tennis player G Sathiyan pledged to donate Rs 1.25 lakh in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"These are testing times for all of us especially for the daily wage workers and migrant labourers. I hereby pledge to donate a total of Rs 1,25,000 (Rs one lakh for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's public relief fund & Rs 25,000 for PM Cares fund ) !!," Sathiyan wrote on his Twitter handle.

These are testing times for all of us especially for the daily wage workers & migrant labourers. I hereby pledge to donate a total of Rs 1,25,000 ( Rs 1 lakh for Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s public relief fund & Rs 25000 for PM Cares fund ) !! pic.twitter.com/cZmEqRscUD — Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) March 30, 2020

The 27-year-old, the world No 31, thus joined a list of sportspersons, including India skipper Virat Kohli, batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, athlete Hima Das and several others who have come forward to donate money.

Sathiyan also appealed to people to help the poor and needy in these tough times.

"I have done my bit and I hope all of you will help the poor & needy in whatever way possible," he said in another tweet.

