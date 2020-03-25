Coronavirus Outbreak: Taapsee Pannu, Rishi Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt hail Narendra Modi's 21-day lockdown announcement

Mumbai: Calling the 21-day national lockdown a "collective turning point", Bollywood personalities such as veteran singer Asha Bhosle, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, actors Taapsee Pannu, and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub said the decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was essential to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

(Follow our LIVE coverage on coronavirus here)

The prime minister on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that this is necessary for a decisive battle against the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases in the country rose to 519 and one more death from the infection was reported on Tuesday taking the toll to ten.

In his second address to the nation in six days on the pandemic raging across the world, Modi said the decision will have an economic cost but saving people's lives is of paramount interest to his government.

"If we don't handle these 21 days well, then our country, your family will go backward by 21 years," he said.

The members of the film industry took to Twitter to react to the news of the total lockdown.

Bhosle said people of India shall overcome this pandemic.

"I’ve lived through many epidemics including plague, smallpox, TB, polio, etc & several wars including world war 2 & though this pandemic is bad, we shall overcome it. Stay home as ordered & we shall be fine," she tweeted.

Bhatt said India today stands at "collective turning point", where the citizens must stop, listen and help the government implement the all-India shutdown.

"The time of great fear requires solidarity, humanity, sacrifice & hope. Not hysteria & rumour mongering," the filmmaker said.

Taapsee said when it''s about saving several lives, 21 days is not a long period.

"21 days! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone ! And hopefully, by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason and time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time," she said.

Zeeshan asked people to uphold the dignity of the lockdown.

"This is required to save the country from the threat of the coronavirus. Do not leave your homes, until absolutely necessary," he said.

Filmmaker Ronnie Screwvala said the country was in it for a "long haul", so let us get used to it.

"21 day lockdown is the best & strongest move -India values lives of its citizens - it’s never more clear than today @narendramodi - and it’s not Stay at Home - it’s stay INSIDE your home ! If we contain it only then can we next plan to cure," he added.

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor said the lockdown was the only option to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

"One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic... PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind," Kapoor said.

Singer Shreya Ghoshal asked the masses to stay "positive and sincere to this effort".

Director Hansal Mehta hoped "after this tragic intervention we might actually inhabit a more sensitive, united and civilised planet".

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted, "Jai Hind! together as a nation we can overcome this pandemic."

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi praised the government for the move.

"21 days..Strongest lockdown by any country in the world..Great decision by the govt.We all as a nation should strictly adhere to this. Hope supplies, food and essentials for the poor are taken care of. That should be a responsibility of not just the govt but by all of us. Jai Hind," the actor wrote on the microblogging site.

Renuka Shahane also lauded the PM for a "very strong message" on the ongoing health crisis.

"A huge thank you to our doctors, nurses, medical staff, police, cleaning & maintenance workers, people providing essential services... Please let''s follow this lockdown to stop the virus from spreading in our country," Shahane added.

Check out the posts

I’ve lived thru many epidemics including plague, smallpox, TB, polio etc & several wars including world war 2 & though this pandemic is bad, we shall overcome it. Stay home as ordered & we shall be fine @PMOIndia — ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) March 24, 2020

We are now at a collective turning point, where we must stop, listen & help the government implement the 21 days all India lockdown. The time of great fear requires solidarity,humanity, sacrifice & hope.Not hysteria & rumour mongering. #21daysLockdown — Mahesh Bhatt (@MaheshNBhatt) March 24, 2020

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! 💪🏼

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

दोस्तों, इस 21 दिन के #lockdown की मर्यादा रखिएगा। ये देश को #coronavirus के ख़तरे से बचाने के लिए बेहद ज़रूरी है!! जब तक बहुत ज़्यादा बड़ी मजबूरी ना हो, घर से ना निकलें। please 🙏🙏🙏 — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) March 24, 2020

India needs to plan for the long haul. We shouldn’t talk about the lockdown at a week-on-week level - think long-term for a period of at least 3 months to even 9 months.#IndiaFightsCorona #IndiaComeTogether https://t.co/spjwXFZEzT — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) March 24, 2020

One for all, all for one. Let us do what we have to do. We have no option. We will all keep one another busy and entertained for the coming time. No worries. No panic. Sala isko bhi dekh lenge. PM ji don’t worry we are with you! Jai Hind. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 24, 2020

#CoronavirusLockdown for 21 days announced by @narendramodi in his speech today. We can do this India!! Let’s stay positive and sincere to this effort!#StayHome — Shreya Ghoshal (@shreyaghoshal) March 24, 2020

Jai Hind!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 together as a nation we can overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/QlvdqJnR5m — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 24, 2020

21 days..Strongest lockdown by any country in the world..Great decision by the govt.We all as a nation should strictly adhere to this.Hope supplies, food n essentials for the poor are taken care of. That should be a responsibility of not just the govt but by all of us. Jai Hind — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) March 24, 2020

In his address, Modi said there will be a complete ban on people from stepping outsides their homes and even folded his hands to emphasise his request to citizens to adhere to the call.

Experts and the experience of countries fighting the deadly virus make it clear that the social distancing is the only way to combat the disease, he asserted.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 09:30:20 IST

Tags : Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Mahesh Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Shreya Ghoshal, Taapsee Pannu