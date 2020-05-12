Coronavirus Outbreak: T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar assures medical precautions being taken after office gets sealed
Film producer Bhushan Kumar on Monday said his production house is taking necessary medical precautions after a caretaker of T-Series office tested positive for COVID-19, following which the building was sealed.
Bhushan said some of the security personnel and helpers, who have been residing within the office premises since years, did not get a chance to go back to their hometowns due to the nationwide lockdown.
"All employees of T-Series are like family and we have taken utmost care to respect this situation. While the person who has been positively infected is receiving the proper care, we have taken the government recommended medical steps to make sure that the office building is completely sanitized," Bhushan said in a statement.
The producer said all at T-Series are following the rules of lockdown and are currently working from home as directed.
"We have always taken care of each other and in these trying times, we will strive hard to make sure that each and every person of the T-Series family comes out a winner at the end of this fight against the global pandemic," he added.
Till Monday morning, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,206 in India, with cases climbing to 67,152.
