Coronavirus Outbreak: Symptomatic patient, attendant flee from Hyderabad’s Osmania Hospital after latter attacks doctor
Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the attendant of a person with symptoms of COVID-19, attacked doctors at Osmania General Hospital and later fled with the patient.
Furthermore, after their escape, the results showed the patient had tested positive for the disease, following which a police team tracked the two down and shifted them to another hospital on Tuesday.
Speaking about the incident over the phone, Dr Nagender, Superintendent of Osmania General Hospital, said, "Yesterday a patient got admitted to Osmania General Hospital with a lung infection, he did not disclose his history to the doctors. On getting suspicions that the patient might be COVID-19 infected, the Osmania doctors had taken his samples for testing and sent them to the lab. As his reports were awaited, he was shifted to the isolation centre in the hospital."
"Today morning, the patient's attendant argued with a junior doctor and attacked him for keeping the patient in the isolation ward. Later, both the patient and the attendant fled from the hospital. The incident was reported to police, and then it was revealed that the patient's sample had tested positive for COVID-19," he added.
The police immediately set into action and traced the patient and his family members, including the attendant, and shifted them to Gandhi Hospital.
DCP, East Zone, Hyderabad, Ramesh told ANI, "After receiving the complaint from Osmania doctors a case was registered against the patient's attendant under section 353 and 506 of the IPC in Afzalgunj police station. We have not initiated any action as of now because the attendant was the primary contact of the patient who later tested positive for COVID-19."
With an increase of 52 cases, the count of COVID-19 positive cases has reached 644 in Telangana, according to the State Health Department on Tuesday. This includes 18 deaths and 110 cured and discharged patients, as per the official data.
Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 08:58:44 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Telangana, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hyderabad, NewsTracker, Telangana
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 14: 1,211 new cases, UP gets approval for pool testing, SC limits free testing by private labs
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 14: Nearly 2 million cases, Russia braces for impact, China approves 2 more vaccines for clinical trials
-
10,000 COVID-19 cases in India: How are we faring in the war against coronavirus?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 13: 35 more deaths, Arunachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu extend lockdown, PM to address the nation tomorrow
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 13: Italy and Spain record a drop in death rate while UK's death toll crosses 10,000
-
Initial study of remdesivir, an antiviral drug, shows that two-thirds of severe COVID-19 patients got better
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 8,312 have tested positive till date, says ICMR; MHA writes to West Bengal govt to ensure strict adherence to lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: 45-yr-old woman becomes first COVID-19 patient in Tripura; ICMR says over one lakh samples tested
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets