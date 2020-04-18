Coronavirus Outbreak: Switzerland’s Matterhorn peak lights up with Indian flag in show of solidarity; Narendra Modi shares pic

Switzerland’s Matterhorn mountain lit up with an image of the Indian flag to express solidarity as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 1.5 lakh people globally.

The official page of India in Switzerland, The Holy See & Liechtenstein posted the image on Twitter.

“Indian Tricolor on the Matterhorn Mountain: Indian Tricolor of more than 1000 meters in size projected on Matterhorn Mountain, Zermatt, Switzerland to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against COVID 19. A big Thank You to @zermatt_tourism for the gesture. @MEAIndia (Sic),” read the caption of the post.

The image was soon shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who wrote, “The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic.”

The world is fighting COVID-19 together. Humanity will surely overcome this pandemic. https://t.co/7Kgwp1TU6A — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2020

Matterhorn is one of the highest peaks of the Swiss Alps, located near the resort town of Zermatt.

Gurleen Kaur, an Indian Foreign Service Officer in Geneva, too tweeted images of the Matterhorn alongside the caption. “Switzerland expresses solidarity with India in its fight against #COVID19. Swiss mountain of #Matterhorn lit in tricolour. Friendship from Himalayas to Alps,” she wrote.

For the unversed, Switzerland is illunimating the famous peak every day with messages like #hope, #solidarity, #thankyou to show their support to countries across the world and the people fighting the pandemic from the frontlines. Over the last few days they have projected the flags of UK, US, Germany, Spain and Portugal.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 16:21:05 IST

