Coronavirus Outbreak: Switzerland’s federal government allows professional sports teams to resume training from 11 May

Switzerland’s federal government says professional sports teams can resume training on 11 May, with a view to playing games in empty stadiums four weeks later.

The government is set to make a final decision on 27 May as to whether games can resume in June. That will depend on the coronavirus pandemic. Games will have to be played in empty stadiums because of a federal order banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people through August.

The Swiss top-tier football league was paused in February with 13 rounds left. St Gallen leads defending champion Young Boys on goal difference.

It is still unclear whether the 20 August Diamond League track meet in Lausanne or the European Masters golf tournament at the end of August at Crans-Montana in the heart of the Swiss Alps can be staged.

Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 23:19:57 IST

