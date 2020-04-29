Coronavirus Outbreak: Switzerland’s federal government allows professional sports teams to resume training from 11 May
Switzerland’s federal government says professional sports teams can resume training on 11 May, with a view to playing games in empty stadiums four weeks later.
The government is set to make a final decision on 27 May as to whether games can resume in June. That will depend on the coronavirus pandemic. Games will have to be played in empty stadiums because of a federal order banning gatherings of more than 1,000 people through August.
The Swiss top-tier football league was paused in February with 13 rounds left. St Gallen leads defending champion Young Boys on goal difference.
It is still unclear whether the 20 August Diamond League track meet in Lausanne or the European Masters golf tournament at the end of August at Crans-Montana in the heart of the Swiss Alps can be staged.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 23:19:57 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Diamond League, Football, KickingAround, St. Gallen, Swiss Football, Young Boys
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 29: Vietnam squashes COVID-19 curve, preliminary Remdesivir data released
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 29: Over 1,000 deaths and 31,787 cases so far, Punjab extends lockdown by 2 weeks
-
Are COVID-19 government schemes working for the rural poor?
-
Irrfan Khan’s death is a reminder that medical emergencies other than COVID-19 demand our urgent attention too
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 28: US crosses 1 million cases, faulty masks distributed in Japan and UK reaches peak
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 28: NITI Aayog Delhi sealed, higher than average death rate in Maharashtra & Gujarat
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Maharashtra reports 729 new COVID-19 cases, 31 deaths; confirmed infections jump to 9,318, toll at 400
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Shops for educational books, electric fans, movement of Indian seafarers allowed during lockdown, says MHA
-
Deep rot in West Bengal during COVID-19 lockdown: Mamata Banerjee has reason to be touchy over Centre's fact-finding attempts
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 83% patients in Maharashtra asymptomatic, working to slow down doubling rate, says state health minister
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh for last 7 days, says state govt; one death so far