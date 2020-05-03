Coronavirus Outbreak: Sweat and saliva won't be much of a factor in white-ball cricket, opines Jaydev Unadkat
New Delhi: There is a raging debate on whether the use of sweat and saliva should be banned once cricket resumes after the COVID-19 pandemic but seamer Jaydev Unadkat feels that these components won't make much of a difference with white ball.
Unadkat, who has played 7 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, is a sought-after name in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and plies his trade for Rajasthan Royals.
"I think white ball won't be a problem as a whole. Even in ODIs, you will be using two new balls 25 overs each. Reverse swing has never been a big factor in white-ball cricket. Even the new ball doesn't require any sweat or saliva as far as white ball is concerned," Unadkat told PTI during an interaction.
The Ranji Trophy-winning Saurashtra captain said the reason behind that is that the coat of white lacquer requires little or no sweat or saliva for swing.
"White lacquer remains shiny even if you just rub it on your trousers while for red ball, the red lacquer and the red leather demands that we shine it more with saliva and sweat," the left-arm seamer said.
That's the reason, he feels, that in limited over contests, it will be a lesser risk for bowlers and can be started before one gets to the Test and First-Class games.
"If we are starting with white-ball contests, we will surely have an advantage as saliva and sweat are as big a factor as it could be in red-ball cricket."
Even for red-ball cricket, Unadkat feels that precautions will be necessary only if cricket starts before the pandemic have subsided completely.
"If we start closed doors, then probably certain precautions will be mandatory."
Unadkat says that a prolonged break also means that he will be on even keel with some of the other bowlers who would be vying for their places in the Indian team for the World T20.
In fact, had the IPL started on 29 March, Unadkat would have barely got three weeks rest after a gruelling domestic season where he carried the burden of Saurashtra bowling.
"To be honest, the big break evens out a lot of things as far as team selection is concerned. A lot will depend on (who) can carry the form through the break and who can can come out sooner.
"You can't really judge now as you dont know how big the break will be. Even if I don't get match time sooner, if we get practice time sooner, it won't take much time to get back the rhythm."
While remaining fit has been a requirement, Unadkat has taken time out to pursue another vocation, which is learning guitar.
It was his fiancee Rinny who encouraged him to take up online guitar classes along with her.
"I had done a a few classes in the past but then lost touch a couple of years back. Luckily my fiancee is also a guitar fan and has taken lessons in the past and both of of us decided to enrol for online classes.
"Two notations that I am currently trying to pick up are Ben King's Stand By Me and John Legend's All of Me are some tunes that I am picking up. Still a little difficult," Unadkat said.
While the fingers strum the strings of guitar, they also want to feel the seam of five and half ounce of hard cherry.
"Now, after more than one month, I am missing being out there on the field and at the same time I know that we have not experienced anything like this before. I think we have to support each other as we go through this.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 03, 2020 18:32:12 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Cricket, Jaydev Unadkat, Red-Ball Cricket, Sports, SportsTracker, White-Ball Cricket
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 2: Somalia reports surge in deaths, 2% of Moscow said to be infected
-
Is the new coronavirus man-made or just a result of evolution?
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 2: Aarogya Setu compulsory for employees, working hours extended to 12 in some states
-
Four things you need to know about Remdesivir, the FDA-approved drug for severe COVID-19 cases
-
CSIR scientists rise to the challenge, build new protective gear and tests to fight COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 1: Russian PM tests positive, South Africa and Malaysia prepare to relax restrictions
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat reports 326 new COVID-19 cases as number of confirmed infections rises to 4,721; toll at 236
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 414 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths reported in Mumbai today, total number of cases crosses 7,000
-
Pune's civic body to reduce number of containment zones, relax some restrictions in non-hotspot areas in city after 3 May
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 20-day-old infant among six deaths reported in Rajasthan today; COVID-19 cases rise to 2,772 with 106 new infections
-
Full text: Coronavirus vaccine could take two years, humankind has never had a more urgent task, writes Bill Gates
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions