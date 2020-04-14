Coronavirus Outbreak: Sudhir Mishra assures despite lockdown, Hostages season 2 will release by May end

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has revealed that the work on the second season of Hostages is nearly complete and the team is trying amid restrictions to bring it out by May end.

The first season of the Hotstar Special featured Tisca Chopra and Ronit Roy in the lead.

Mishra said the work on season two is currently on in full swing.

"The edit of all the episodes are done. The background music is being done. We are a little slow because we can't meet, but things are happening. We are trying to adjust to this new way of working. I think the second season will come by May end," Mishra told reporters over Zoom call.

The first season of Hostages is making its TV debut on Star Plus from on Monday.

The Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi director said he hopes the TV audience embraces the web series.

"This is also an opportunity to check to what extent the TV audience is opening up. It is not necessary that they will only like over the top, loud storytelling. Maybe this will change the way we narrate stories on TV. In other places, TV had evolved tremendously before OTT came."

"Which was just an online platform. They were already making series like The Wire, The Sopranos. Here, it was a jump. But maybe this is an opportunity. I am sure they will like it. A family can sit together and watch it. We haven't sensationalised just because there was this freedom. It is not dark for the sake of it. It follows the integrity of the story," Mishra added.

Commenting on the coronavirus outbreak, Mishra it's about time people keep their politics aside while dealing with the pandemic and stop "communalising" the situation.

He said the pandemic can be fought only if people stand united.

"I hope this nonsense of communalising the virus stops. I hope we realise we are all one. We have to keep our politics and our different opinions on the political structure of the country apart when things like this happen," the filmmaker told reporters over a Zoom call.

Mishra said the pandemic stands to completely change all aspects of entertainment, from film shootings to theatrical viewing.

"I see a lot of changes. Most of the difficulties will be faced by those who shoot. I don't know how 250 people will shoot till a vaccine is not in place... Will you test everyone, then head outdoor to shoot?"

"Post this, we will start living differently, being cautious would become a habit. When will people start venturing into cinema halls, perhaps OTT will become more important, maybe the big films will directly release online, we will get to know in the next one-and-a-half years," he said.

Mishra said these are extremely difficult times for the daily wage workers and one should help them in any which way possible.

"We have to start looking at ourselves totally anew. Like Dharavi. I think you have to do a lot for those people. It is a rich man's virus which has been transferred to the poor and they are the ones who will suffer the most. They didn't go to China or on holidays to Spain."

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

