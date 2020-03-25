Coronavirus Outbreak: Strong social distancing measures best way to contain spread of COVID-19, says Lancet study

The novel coronavirus has been causing havoc and there is no vaccine available yet. People are being advised to stay indoors to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

A study published in The Lancet has also established that the combined approach of social distancing is the most effective way to fight COVID-19. The combined approach of social distancing comprises quarantine, school closure, and workplace measures.

The research was conducted in a simulated Singapore setting taking different combinations from the combined approach.

The study revealed that quarantine paired with workplace measures offers the next best option for bringing down the COVID-19 cases after the combined approach. This was followed by a combination of quarantine and school closure in terms of effectiveness. The least effective of all was quarantine when practiced alone.

The research is first of its kind in the context of the novel coronavirus.

The researchers who undertook the study said that despite increased surveillance and isolation of infected people, the risk still exists and cases continue to rise in Singapore.

They said that Singapore has not yet ordered the closure of schools and only recommends distancing at the workplace. If the combined approach is put in place, the researchers think that it may prevent a national outbreak.

The study also said that if the number of coronavirus cases spike then it will be difficult to contain the spread even after applying the combined approach as the transmission would still continue.

COVID-19 has infected over four lakh people and killed over 16,000 globally. Over 550 people have contracted the deadly virus in India and nine have lost their lives.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 19:28:25 IST

