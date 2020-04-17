Coronavirus Outbreak: State Bank of India waives service charges for all ATM transactions till 30 June
State Bank of India has decided to waive off charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI as well as other banks till 30 June amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The bank issued a statement on their website that read, “In view of the announcement made by the finance minister on 24 March 2020, State Bank of India has decided to waive ATM Service Charges for all ATM transactions made on SBI ATMs and other bank ATMs on account of exceeding the free number of transactions up to 30 June 2020. Stay Home, Stay Safe.”
On 24 March, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that no charges will be levied on customers on cash withdrawals from any bank’s ATMs for three months. She had revealed that debit cardholders can withdraw cash from any other banks for free amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
The government had also mentioned that no minimum balance requirement fee will be charged from account holders over the next three months as well
Earlier, SBI customers were allowed three free transactions in six metro centres (Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Bengaluru) and five free transactions at other centres.
India has registered over 13,000 cases of COVID-19 with at least 430 deaths from the dreaded disease.
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 14:35:07 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, NewsTracker, Nirmala Sitharaman, SBI, SBI Atm, State Bank Of India, State Bank Of India ATM
