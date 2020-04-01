Coronavirus Outbreak: Star Wars actor and dialect coach Andrew Jack dies of COVID-19; JJ Abrams shares condolences
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack has died in Britain as a result of the coronavirus, his agent said on Wednesday. He was 76.
The actor, who also worked as a dialect coach, died in a hospital in Surrey on Tuesday, Jack’s agent Jill McCullough said in a statement.
(Click here to follow LIVE Updates on coronavirus outbreak)
“Andrew lived on one of the oldest working houseboats on the Thames, he was fiercely independent but madly in love with his wife, also a dialect coach,” McCullough said.
Jack appeared in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi as General Ematt, as well as Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.
His wife, Gabrielle Rogers, who is quarantined in Australia, posted on social media: “Andrew Jack was diagnosed with coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all ‘with’ him.”
We lost a man today. Andrew Jack was diagnosed with Coronavirus 2 days ago. He was in no pain, and he slipped away peacefully knowing that his family were all 'with' him.
Take care out there, lovers x@RealHughJackman @chrishemsworth @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/fm5LevA8n2
— Gabrielle Rogers (@GabrielleRoger1) March 31, 2020
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams shared a tribute to Jack, calling him "as lovely as they come" in a note he shared to social media on Tuesday.
Here is his tweet
https://t.co/4PnXpF7ohS pic.twitter.com/zcAR7tHgL4
— JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) March 31, 2020
Passengers arriving in Australia must isolate in hotels for two weeks.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Jack’s clients for his dialect coaching included Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 11:17:37 IST
Tags : Andrew Jack, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Hollywood, Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Trending
-
Spit attacks seen in India, after Italy, Australia, UK report similar instances
-
Doctor’s Day 2020: Let's celebrate the heroes who made 152,314 recoveries possible so far
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Telangana govt to cut salaries of employees due to COVID-19 crisis; fees of CM, state cabinet, MLAs to be reduced by 75%
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect