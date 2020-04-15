Coronavirus Outbreak: Stanford University and Google launch COVID-19 Case Mapper to aid local journalists

Coronavirus has brought the world to a grinding halt and several countries have put in place partial or complete lockdown. People are advised to remain indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but essential service providers have to step out of their homes.

One such essential service providers are journalists who have to report from the ground to bring authentic information to their readers. The lockdowns have made work more difficult for newsrooms.

Stanford University’s Big Local News and Pitch Interactive in collaboration with the Google News Initiative have come up with the COVID-19 Case Mapper to help journalists.

The case mapper will help local journalists easily embed up-to-date coronavirus map visualizations in their stories or on sites. With this, the journalists would be able to show the spread of the disease and what’s happening in a given area.

This feature will help tide over the problem posed by local coronavirus maps which are limited and time-consuming.

This Stanford University and Google initiative is a first of its kind that provides global data resource for those involved in reporting on the deadly pandemic.

The map highlights coronavirus cases in relation to population and informs users about the severity of the outbreak by the number of people in each region.

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2020 16:46:17 IST

