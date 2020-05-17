You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Sports complexes and stadiums will be permitted to open, says new MHA guidelines

FP Sports May 17, 2020 19:56 PM IST

As per the new guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), sports stadiums and complexes will be allowed to open. However, the guidelines also state that spectators will not be allowed inside any of the stadium in the country.

"All cinema halls, shopping malls, gymanasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Sports complexes and stadia will be permitted to open' however, spectators will not be allowed," said the new guidelines.

Also, MHA continues to put prohibition of sports activities, as mentioned under the head of activities prohibited : All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious/ functions/other gatherings and large congregations.

The permission to open stadiums and complexes should come as a relief to many athletes who have been under the lockdown and lack proper training.

The lockdown came into effect in mid-march and elite athletes, who are based at Sports Authority of India (SAI) complexes in Patiala and Bengaluru, have been demanding a resumption of training.

Last week, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju held a series of video conferences to take the athletes' view on the matter.

On 3 May, he had declared that the ministry was aiming for a phased resumption of national camps by the end of this month for at least the Olympic-bound athletes.

With inputs from PTI

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak 

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 19:56:58 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Lockdown Guidelines, MHA, Ministry Of Home Affairs, Sports, Sports Complexes, SportsTracker


Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Hypertension Day 2020: The truth about salt and hypertension

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres