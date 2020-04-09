Coronavirus Outbreak: SpiceJet operates cargo freighter to Singapore to bring critical medical equipment to India
Gurugram (Haryana): SpiceJet is operating its first cargo freighter on the Chennai-Singapore-Chennai route on Thursday carrying critical medical equipment and COVID-19 related medical supplies.
SpiceJet operates its first cargo freighter to Singapore to bring critical medical equipment to India, to land in Chennai today evening
to operate another cargo freighter to carry medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru on April 10 @flyspicejet @CNBCTV18Live #COVID pic.twitter.com/BBNCmSRbPF
— Anu Sharma (@awnusharma) April 9, 2020
The Boeing 737 freighter aircraft is scheduled to arrive in Chennai at 5.30 pm.
SpiceJet said it has transported over 1,500 tonnes of cargo carrying essential supplies since the nation-wide lockdown began and has been extending all possible support to the government, medical and pharma companies, and international retailers to fight this war against the global pandemic.
The airline will operate a second freighter flight on Friday carrying medical supplies from Singapore to Bengaluru.
"SpiceJet's freighters have been flying non-stop carrying vital supplies to and from Hong Kong, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait and host of other places including Southeast Asia," said chairman and managing director Ajay Singh.
The carrier operated the country's first cargo-on-seat flight carrying vital supplies in the passenger cabin on 7 April.
Since then, the airline has been regularly using its Boeing 737 aircraft to carry cargo in the passenger cabin.
SpiceXpress, SpiceJet's dedicated cargo arm, has been regularly transporting surgical supplies, sanitisers and face masks, and providing doorstep deliveries of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment in Bengaluru, Patna, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Raipur, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Visakhapatnam, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram, Vadodara, Kochi, Guwahati, Jammu, Lucknow among other cities.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 19:56:37 IST
