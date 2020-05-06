Coronavirus Outbreak: Spanish football players return to training camps for first time in two months, get tested
Madrid: Football players in Spain returned to their team's training camps Wednesday for the first time since the country entered a lockdown nearly two months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Players for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and other clubs started preparing for the return to training this week. They were all expected to be tested for COVID-19 and should be cleared to practice once the results are back. Most clubs are expected to resume practicing by the end of the week.
The majority of players did not wear masks or gloves when they arrived, according to Spanish media. Lionel Messi, Gerard Piqué and Luis Suárez were among those without masks when they drove into Barcelona's training center. Antoine Griezmann, Arturo Vidal and Ivan Rakitic did wear masks. Sergi Roberto arrived without a mask but had one on when he left.
📍 Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper
👍 Today, the players returned to the Club’s facilities. pic.twitter.com/STreGHAzBw
— FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) May 6, 2020
🎥 Los jugadores han vuelto hoy a la Ciudad Deportiva para hacerse los exámenes médicos
— FC Barcelona (desde 🏠) (@FCBarcelona_es) May 6, 2020
Real Madrid players Gareth Bale, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema arrived without masks, as did most of their teammates.
Today we took the first step towards a return to activity.#RMCity | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/kc6PrTUBOZ
— Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 6, 2020
Atlético Madrid posted some photos of its players arriving for tests wearing gloves and masks.
The members of the first squad are currently carrying out tests before returning to training.
➡️ https://t.co/3aipyTKfkX
🔴⚪ #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/bxOAS3bM2V
— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) May 6, 2020
In general, players didn't stay long at the club facilities, usually less than 30 minutes.
Coaches also went to training camps and were tested. Barcelona coach Quique Setién was wearing gloves and a mask when he arrived.
The training centers of all clubs were disinfected over the last couple of days. In addition to the players, all members of the coaching staff and other employees involved in training have to be tested for COVID-19 before the practice sessions can resume.
The league wants the clubs to test all players daily after they start training.
Preparándonos para volver. Con todo el respeto hacia las personas que han sufrido o están sufriendo y el agradecimiento a los sanitarios, fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad, voluntarios, etc. Con el recuerdo hacia los granadistas que ahora nos verán desde el cielo #eternalucha pic.twitter.com/4buX2FiSCt
— Roberto Soldado (@R9Soldado) May 6, 2020
Players will initially practice individually. Smaller group sessions and full squad sessions will be allowed in upcoming weeks. The league sent clubs a protocol with safety guidelines on how to return to practice, detailing all measures that the players and the clubs must adopt.
The league wants a training period of about a month before it can restart. It hopes to resume sometime in June with games without fans.
Spain this week began easing some of the lockdown measures that were put in place in mid-March. Soccer players have been among the few athletes allowed to return to training facilities.
However, players and coaches of Spanish club Eibar released a statement on Tuesday saying they were concerned about playing again amid the pandemic.
Updated Date: May 06, 2020 20:43:57 IST
Tags : Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Coornavirus In Spain, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Football, La Liga, LaLiga, Real Madrid, Spanish La Liga
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 6: Cases surge in Germany, UK death toll crosses Italy's, study finds new virus strain
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 6: Total cases rise to 49,391, Maharashtra still worst-hit, more test positive in BSF
-
COVID-19 Vaccine: Italy's candidate showed potential in human cells, Pfizer's candidate starts human trials today
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 5: New US death toll projection, Israel develops antibody vaccine, cases in Russia rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 5: Highest increase in cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, death toll reaches 1,583
-
Seven things you must add to your diet if pandemic anxiety is getting to you
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Haryana to impose 12-hour curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday; state has reported 442 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Lockdown Extended in Hyderabad: Full list of activities permitted in Hyderabad from Monday, 4 May 2020
-
Israel isolates key coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough' in quest for treatment for infection, claims defence minister
-
Lockdown Extended in Kolkata: Full list of activities permitted in Kolkata from Monday, 4 May 2020