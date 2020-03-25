Coronavirus Outbreak: Spanish football federation offers national team's lodging, staff to healthcare authorities battling COVID-19
Barcelona: Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales has offered the country’s health service the national team’s lodging and some of its staff to help cope with the coronavirus crisis.
Spain’s health ministry reported a rise to 3,434 deaths on Wednesday, with more than 47,000 cases in the country, which is the worst affected in Europe behind Italy.
“The national team’s hotel is at the disposition of the authorities as a hospital, for health workers to stay in, whatever they need,” Rubiales told a news conference.
“Our psychologists and physiotherapists are also at the disposition of the health service workers,” he added
Rubiales also pledged RFEF financial help to clubs which need it because of the coronavirus crisis hitting their earnings as Spanish football has been put on hold indefinitely.
The RFEF was planning to open a line of credit worth €500 million ($540 million) to clubs which will not be able to claim their full television rights, which could be paid back over five years, while €4 million will be loaned to non-professional clubs for both men and women.
“We want to sit down with La Liga to talk about the problems that some clubs might have,” Rubiales said.
“My message is one of union, hope, discipline. All of football, from the modest to the elite, we should send a message of solidarity, together we will stop this virus,” he added.
Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 19:01:53 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, Coronavirus Spain, COVID-19, Football, KickingAround, Luis Rubiales, RFEF, Spain, Spanish Football Federation, Sports
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Social distancing not enough, comprehensive approach required, says WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities