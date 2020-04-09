You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: South Central Railways to convert 60 train coaches into isolation wards by 10 April

Asian News International Apr 09, 2020 11:15 AM IST

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to convert its passenger coaches into isolation units to house coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus Outbreak: South Central Railways to convert 60 train coaches into isolation wards by 10 April

Representational image. AFP

"Secunderabad depot had received orders to convert coaches to the isolation ward. We have a target of 60. Out of 60, we have finished 41 coaches and our deadline is 10 April," Umakanth Tauri Coaching Depot Officer, Secunderabad told ANI.

Out of the coaches that have been converted into isolation wards till now, there are also General Sitting (GS) coaches. The middle berth has been removed.

Tauri said they have given a provision to put oxygen cylinders for the patients. Out of the nine compartments, one compartment is given to doctors where they will have their equipment, oxygen cylinders. "We have installed a plastic curtain to keep the doctor's isolated from the patients," he added.

Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 11:15:46 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Isolation Ward, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, NewsTracker, Railways, Secunderabad

Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Uttar Pradesh doctor on COVID-19: Hospitals need more PPE, more doctors and more ventilators

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Apr 09 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres