Coronavirus Outbreak: South Central Railways to convert 60 train coaches into isolation wards by 10 April
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to convert its passenger coaches into isolation units to house coronavirus patients.
"Secunderabad depot had received orders to convert coaches to the isolation ward. We have a target of 60. Out of 60, we have finished 41 coaches and our deadline is 10 April," Umakanth Tauri Coaching Depot Officer, Secunderabad told ANI.
Out of the coaches that have been converted into isolation wards till now, there are also General Sitting (GS) coaches. The middle berth has been removed.
Tauri said they have given a provision to put oxygen cylinders for the patients. Out of the nine compartments, one compartment is given to doctors where they will have their equipment, oxygen cylinders. "We have installed a plastic curtain to keep the doctor's isolated from the patients," he added.
Updated Date: Apr 09, 2020 11:15:46 IST
