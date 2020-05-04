You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Social distancing norms flouted in Delhi after liquor shops reopen amid lockdown

Asian News International May 04, 2020 16:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Police had to resort to lathi-charge outside a liquor store in Kashmere Gate on Monday after social distancing norms were flouted by eager patrons standing in a long queue outside the premises.

File image of a liquor shop during coronavirus lockdown. ANI

Similarly, long queues were observed at several liquor stores in the national capital, including a kilometre-long queue at a shop in Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. Other states, including Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon, also witnessed long queues after liquor stores were allowed to reopen across several states in the country during the extended phase of lockdown beginning today.

The reopening of liquor stores is subject to certain conditions. People had started to flock outside alcohol shops since the wee hours on Monday anticipating to buy their preferred choice of booze.

The Delhi government on Sunday allowed shops selling liquor, tobacco etc to operate in the national capital during the extended lockdown period from 4 May onwards.

According to a release by the Delhi government, "shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc are allowed to operate provided they are standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood (colony) shops or shops in residential complexes. These shops shall ensure a minimum six feet distance among customers and also ensure that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop."

This, however, will not be allowed in areas which are sealed under containment zones in the national capital, it added.

Updated Date: May 04, 2020 16:21:50 IST

