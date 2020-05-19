Coronavirus Outbreak: Six people from three different clubs test positive for COVID-19, confirms Premier League
The Premier League said on Tuesday that six people from three different clubs had tested positive for COVID-19 out of a sample of 748 individuals.
The novel coronavirus tests were taken on Sunday and Monday ahead of the return to small group training.
“Players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate for a period of seven days,” the league said in a statement.
“The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency.
“No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public in this way after each round of testing.”
On Monday, the Premier League voted to allow clubs to begin small group, non-contact training with some clubs returning on Tuesday.
The league will decide early next week when to allow contact training as it looks for a June restart to the season which was halted on 13 March.
On Saturday, Germany’s top-flight became the first major European league to return to action.
The Bundesliga returned 10 positives out of 1,700 tests, on 4 May, ahead of its return to training.
Follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak here
Updated Date: May 19, 2020 21:49:31 IST
Tags : Bundesliga, Coronavirus Outbreak, European League, Football, KickingAround, Novel Coronavirus Tests, Premier League
Trending
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 19: WHO approves virus origin probe, China seals Shulan, Moderna vaccine shows promise
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 19: Cases cross 1 lakh, Ministry releases guidelines for reopening of offices
-
Disinfectant tunnel for COVID-19: Head of the project from IIT Kanpur explains how it works
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 18: Cases in Italy decline, EU to authorize Remdesivir, WHA’s meeting starts today
-
Medical team in Bangladesh suggests combination of Ivermectin and Doxycycline for COVID-19 treatment
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 18: Total cases cross 96,000, death toll reaches 3,029, ICMR revises testing strategy
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
‘Straight-Up Fire’ in His Veins: A personal recount of a New York teen who battled the new COVID-19 syndrome