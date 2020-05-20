Coronavirus Outbreak: Six of 15 Portuguese league stadiums fail health inspections ahead of proposed restart
The Portuguese football federation says six of the 15 stadiums seeking to host matches when the league resumes next month amid the coronavirus pandemic have failed health inspections.
All stadiums must comply with a series health measures established by local authorities to be able to host matches.
The federation says the stadiums for league leader Porto and second-place Benfica were among the nine stadiums that passed the inspections conducted by local health authorities.
The stadiums that failed belong to smaller clubs. They will be allowed to make changes to their venues before another inspection is conducted.
The Portuguese league was set to resume at the end of May but its start was delayed until June 4 so there was time to rigorously inspect stadiums and conduct medical tests on all professionals involved in the matches.
The league was stopped with Porto leading Benfica by one point with 10 rounds to go.
Updated Date: May 20, 2020 18:55:56 IST
Tags : Benfica, Football, KickingAround, Porto
Trending
-
Cyclone Amphan: Five major health impacts of a severe cyclone you should know about
-
COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical
-
World Autoimmune Arthritis Day 2020: All you need to know about autoimmune arthritis diseases
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 19: WHO approves virus origin probe, China seals Shulan, Moderna vaccine shows promise
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 19: Cases cross 1 lakh, Ministry releases guidelines for reopening of offices
-
Disinfectant tunnel for COVID-19: Head of the project from IIT Kanpur explains how it works
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Rajasthan reports highest single-day spike in cases as 242 more test positive; case count climbs to 5,202, toll touches 131
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 366 new COVID-19 infections reported in Gujarat today, total number of cases rises to 11,746 in state
-
‘Straight-Up Fire’ in His Veins: A personal recount of a New York teen who battled the new COVID-19 syndrome