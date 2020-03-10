Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Kerala; cinema halls shut till 31 March, schools up to Class 7 suspended as infections rise to 12

Thiruvananthapuram: Six more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, and the total number of infected people now stood at 12, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Tuesday.

Cabinet Decisions | Fighting #Covid19 ➡️ State put under high alert ➡️ All public programs suspended till this 31st ➡️ Educational institutions of classes up to VII will remain closed ➡️ No change in exams for classes VIII to X ➡️ Awareness programmes across the State — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) March 10, 2020

The affected include three who had come from Italy and eight who came in contact with them, Vijayan told reporters after a special cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Kerala: Due to #Coronavirus, cinema theatres will remain closed from tomorrow till March 31 in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting of various Malayalam cinema organizations in Kochi. — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2020

A three-year-old child, who returned along with his parents from the European nation, had tested positive in Kochi on Monday.

The samples of his parents have also been sent for testing and the results are awaited, Vijayan said.

Totally, 1,116 people are under surveillance in the state and 149 in various hospitals, he said.

India's first three positive cases, reported from Kerala earlier, have been treated and discharged from hospitals.

In the backdrop of more cases being reported, classes for Class 1 to 7 would not be held in all state, CBSE and ICSE schools.

But, exams for Class 8, Class 9 and Class 10 and higher secondary would be held.

Students who are under observation would be permitted to write examinations in a special room.

The Chief Minister said all colleges would also be shut till this month-end.

Madrasas and tutorials would also be closed till March 31.

Marriage rituals can be held but people should avoid attending such functions.

It is better pilgrims do not visit Sabarimala for darshan, Vijayan said.

Updated Date: Mar 10, 2020 16:05:23 IST

