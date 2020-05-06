Coronavirus Outbreak: Shopping centers body approaches Punjab, Haryana govts for phased opening of malls; reiterates need for stringent SOPs
Chandigarh: The Shopping Centers Association of India (SCAI) has reached out to the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh with a set of standard operating procedures and guidelines for reopening of malls in the twin states.
A representation has also been sent to Chandigarh administrator VP Singh Badnore besides Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar, a SCAI release said here on Wednesday.
The SCAI has endorsed the ability of shopping centers to enforce protocols in a "far more efficient manner" than many others who have benefited from the relaxation, the release said.
While preparing the standard operating procedures (SOPs), the shopping malls association held several consultations with ‘captains of industry’ and adopted best global practices to ensure that the spread of COVID-19 is contained, it said.
Drawing on recent reports of long queues that were witnessed across the country to buy liquor where social distancing norms were "openly flouted", the SCAI reiterated the need for stringent SOPs and emphasised on the industry's ability to provide a safe and hygienic environment while ensuring social distancing norms are ensured.
The SCAI sought intervention of the government to support the shopping center industry and protect the livelihood of 12 million people as the fate of organised retail remains uncertain amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
“The retail industry contributes over 10 percent to India's GDP, the second largest after agriculture,” the SCAI release said, adding it employs over 8 percent of the overall workforce making it the third largest in the country.
Malls are equally safe, if not more, compared to any establishment allowed to open and all steps would be taken to ensure the safety of consumers, besides making wearing of masks compulsory, and allowing 50 percent occupancy at food courts and coffee shops, the release added.
Updated Date: May 06, 2020 19:41:45 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, GDP, Lockdown, Lockdown Relaxation, NewsTracker, SCAI, Shopping Centre Industry, Shopping Malls, Sops
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 6: Total cases rise to 49,391, Maharashtra still worst-hit, more test positive in BSF
-
COVID-19 Vaccine: Italy's candidate showed potential in human cells, Pfizer's candidate starts human trials today
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 5: New US death toll projection, Israel develops antibody vaccine, cases in Russia rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 5: Highest increase in cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, death toll reaches 1,583
-
Seven things you must add to your diet if pandemic anxiety is getting to you
-
World Asthma Day 2020: Eight simple tips to deal with exercise-induced asthma
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Haryana to impose 12-hour curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday; state has reported 442 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Lockdown Extended in Hyderabad: Full list of activities permitted in Hyderabad from Monday, 4 May 2020
-
Israel isolates key coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough' in quest for treatment for infection, claims defence minister
-
Lockdown Extended in Kolkata: Full list of activities permitted in Kolkata from Monday, 4 May 2020