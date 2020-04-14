Coronavirus Outbreak: Shah Rukh Khan donates 25,000 PPE kits to Maharashtra medical staff, state health minister thanks actor
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday provided 25,000 PPE kits to the frontline medical staff in Maharashtra fighting to contain the novel coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Rajesh Tope, Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare of Maharashtra, said the Fan actor's contribution will help the healthcare workers immensely.
Replying to the minister, Shah Rukh said everyone is united in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thank you sir for all your help to source the kits. We are all together in this endeavour to protect ourselves and humanity. Glad to be of service. May your family & team be safe and healthy. https://t.co/DPAc7ROh7i
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2020
The development comes weeks after it was announced that Shah Rukh's NGO Meer Foundation will work with the Maharashtra and West Bengal governments for the supply of 50,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals.
Recently, the actor, along with wife Gauri Khan, offered their four-storey personal office space for treating COVID-19 patients.
The 54-year-old superstar had earlier announced various initiatives to help the country during the crisis.
The actor has taken the help of his other companies — Kolkata Knight Riders, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Red Chillies VFX — to provide support to the central and state governments.
Shah Rukh along with Gauri and business partners — Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta — will be contributing to the PM-CARES Fund through IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and will also make a donation to the Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund through his film banner Red Chillies Entertainment.
Meer Foundation has also tied up with Ek Saath - The Earth to provide daily food requirements to over 5500 families for at least a month in Mumbai.
The NGO, in association with Roti Foundation, will provide 3 lakh meal kits to 10,000 to underprivileged people and daily wage labourers for at least a month in Mumbai and will support 100 acid attack victims in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal and Uttarakhand.
As per the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 death toll rose to 324 and the number of cases climbed to 9,352 in India on Monday.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Updated Date: Apr 14, 2020 09:41:17 IST
