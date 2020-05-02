Coronavirus Outbreak: Seven UP migrants, who returned from Maharashtra, test positive for COVID-19 in Basti district
Basti (Uttar Pradesh): Basti District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said that seven labourers, who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for COVID-19.
As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra reported 11,506 COVID-19 cases with 485 deaths. While, the recovery rate in the state stood at 16.3 percent with 1,879 COVID-19 being cured of the infectious disease.
Uttar Pradesh has 2,328 cases, including 654 cured/discharged/migrated and 42 deaths.
Updated Date: May 02, 2020 15:46:07 IST
Tags : Coronavirus Crisis, Coronavirus Crisis In India, Coronavirus Crisis In Maharashra, Coronavirus Crisis In Uttar Pradesh, Coronavirus Lockdown, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Cases In India, COVID-19 Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic In India, NewsTracker
Trending
-
Four things you need to know about Remdesivir, the FDA-approved drug for severe COVID-19 cases
-
CSIR scientists rise to the challenge, build new protective gear and tests to fight COVID-19
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 1: Russian PM tests positive, South Africa and Malaysia prepare to relax restrictions
-
Everything you need to know about Favipiravir, the potential drug for COVID-19 treatment
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, April 30: Over 1 million people recover globally as Tajikistan reports first 15 cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, April 30: Over 1,700 cases in the last 24 hours, plan to use malaria drug in Dharavi on hold
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 414 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths reported in Mumbai today, total number of cases crosses 7,000
-
COVID-19 Lockdown: Laid off and stranded without help, Indians living in Malaysia fear worse days ahead, plead New Delhi to take them back
-
Phase 3 results on Gilead coronavirus drug encouraging; a look at other potential COVID-19 treatments under trial
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: No new COVID-19 case reported in Himachal Pradesh for last 7 days, says state govt; one death so far
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Gujarat reports 326 new COVID-19 cases as number of confirmed infections rises to 4,721; toll at 236
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: MHA orders conditional exemption of shops outside limits of municipal corporations from lockdown restrictions