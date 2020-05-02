Coronavirus Outbreak: Seven UP migrants, who returned from Maharashtra, test positive for COVID-19 in Basti district

Basti (Uttar Pradesh): Basti District Magistrate Ashutosh Niranjan said that seven labourers, who had arrived from Maharashtra via Jhansi in government buses to Basti, have tested positive for COVID-19.

As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra reported 11,506 COVID-19 cases with 485 deaths. While, the recovery rate in the state stood at 16.3 percent with 1,879 COVID-19 being cured of the infectious disease.

Uttar Pradesh has 2,328 cases, including 654 cured/discharged/migrated and 42 deaths.

Updated Date: May 02, 2020 15:46:07 IST

