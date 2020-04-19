Coronavirus Outbreak: Serie A club AS Roma players agree to go without four months' salary
The players and coaching staff at Serie A side AS Roma have agreed to go without four months’ salary to help the club through the crisis caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Serie A has been suspended since 9 March and it is not known if or when the season will be able to re-start. Roma said in a statement on Sunday that the players would forego the wages they were due to receive between March and the scheduled end of the season in June.
Roma said the players would also top up the wages of other club employees who were placed on the Italian government’s social safety net scheme to ensure they received their regular monthly income.
The club management will also give up a percentage of their earnings.
“We always talk about unity at Roma and in volunteering to cut their salaries for the rest of the season, the players, the coach, and his staff, have all proved that we really are in this together,” said chief executive Guido Fienga.
“(Club captain) Edin Dzeko, all the players and (coach) Paulo Fonseca have demonstrated they understand what this club stands for and we also thank them all for their superb gesture towards the employees at this club.”
Players at Juventus, Parma and Cagliari have also agreed to wage reductions.
However, a Serie A recommendation that similar cuts be made at all top flight clubs has been rejected by the players’ union which argues that those at smaller clubs are less able to afford reductions.
Roma said that the if current season resumes and is completed, the players had agreed on an incentive-based plan to be paid “subject to the achievement of certain sporting objectives.”
According to Roma, the players told Fiengo in a letter that they were ready to start playing as soon as possible but “we also realise that all this will not be enough to face the economic consequences of the current emergency.
“With the hope of doing something that will help the company to better restart the Roma project that we all share, we offer this financial proposal.”
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 19, 2020 19:56:23 IST
Tags : AS Roma, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Italy, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Edin Dzeko, Football, Guido Fienga, Paulo Fonseca, Serie A
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates: With 118 new COVID-19 cases today, tally in Maharashtra crosses 3,000-mark; toll rises to 194
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says no new cases reported in 2 hotspots for 15 days; containment zones rise to 60
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak updates: COVID-19 count in Delhi reaches 1,893; No decision yet on starting domestic, international flights, says Hardeep Singh Puri