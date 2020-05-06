You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Section 144 extended in Ghaziabad till 31 May; movement of general public not allowed after 7 pm

Asian News International May 06, 2020 10:16 AM IST

Ghaziabad: Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till 31 May, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.

Representational image. AP

According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate's office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

"Section 144 CrPC to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till 31 May, 2020. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation," a letter by the DM, roughly translated to English from Hindi, read.

The rest of the restrictions will stay in place as per the earlier orders.

Updated Date: May 06, 2020 10:16:15 IST

