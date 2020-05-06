Coronavirus Outbreak: Section 144 extended in Ghaziabad till 31 May; movement of general public not allowed after 7 pm
Ghaziabad: Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) will continue to be imposed in Ghaziabad district till 31 May, according to District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey.
According to a directive issued by the District Magistrate's office, the period for which Section 144 has been imposed can be altered in the coming days keeping into mind the prevailing COVID-19 situation.
"Section 144 CrPC to remain imposed in Ghaziabad district till 31 May, 2020. This period can be reduced or cancelled as per the situation," a letter by the DM, roughly translated to English from Hindi, read.
The rest of the restrictions will stay in place as per the earlier orders.
Updated Date: May 06, 2020 10:16:15 IST
Tags : Coronaviru-19, Coronavirus In Ghaziabad, Coronavirus Outbreak, Ghaziabad, Ghaziabad Lockdown, NewsTracker, Police, Uttar Pradesh
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 5: New US death toll projection, Israel develops antibody vaccine, cases in Russia rise
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 5: Highest increase in cases and deaths in the last 24 hours, death toll reaches 1,583
-
Seven things you must add to your diet if pandemic anxiety is getting to you
-
World Asthma Day 2020: Eight simple tips to deal with exercise-induced asthma
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 4: No new cases in New Zealand, 5% rise in deaths in Canada, 27,000 new cases in the US
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 4: Recovery rate improves to 27.52%, Abbott antibody tests expected end of May
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Haryana to impose 12-hour curfew between 7 pm and 7 am from Monday; state has reported 442 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
Lockdown Extended in Hyderabad: Full list of activities permitted in Hyderabad from Monday, 4 May 2020
-
Israel isolates key coronavirus antibody in 'significant breakthrough' in quest for treatment for infection, claims defence minister
-
Lockdown Extended in Kolkata: Full list of activities permitted in Kolkata from Monday, 4 May 2020