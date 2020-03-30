Coronavirus Outbreak: SC to hear petition seeking amenities for migrant workers as nationwide lockdown enters 6th day
New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a petition filed by an advocate against the Government of India, which seeks amenities to be provided to migrant workers by the government amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
The petition has been filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, seeking food, water, shelter and urgent indulgence to the plight of migrant workers and their families, including women, kids, elders, and others, who are walking on foot to their villages amid the lockdown.
A two-judge bench of the Apex Court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde and also comprising Justice L Nageshwar Rao will hear the petition.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of the coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.
A total of 1,024 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 27 deaths have been caused due to COVID-19 in the country, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.
Updated Date: Mar 30, 2020 08:18:52 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Cases, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Health, Migrant Workers, Modi, Nationwide Lockdown, NewsTracker, SA Bobde, Supreme Court
Trending
-
No community transmission of COVID-19 yet. Here's what stage 3 would mean for India
-
25,000 coronavirus deaths globally: Here's how the most vulnerable can stay safe
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Bihar govt says six of nine COVID-19 cases in state have no travel history
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: NPR to be deferred amid COVID-19 lockdown, say reports; positive cases rise to 536 in India