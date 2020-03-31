Coronavirus Outbreak: SBI' s 2.56 lakh employees commit Rs 100 cr for PM relief fund to fight Covid-19

New Delhi: Employees of SBI have donated Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister's relief fund to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The country's largest lender in a statement said its around 2,56,000 employees have decided to contribute two days' salary to the PM CARES Fund.

Around 2,56,000 employees of @TheOfficialSBI to donate two days’ salary to fight the #coronavirus pandemic pic.twitter.com/4en1v6IzW1 — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) March 31, 2020

With this collective effort and commitment of SBI employees, Rs 100 crore will be donated to the Fund, it added.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

"It is a matter of pride for State Bank of India that all our employees voluntarily came forward to pledge their two days' salary to the PM CARES Fund. We at SBI would keep continuing our support to the government in all its endeavours to address the challenges of this pandemic,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar said.

At this time of crisis, SBI is committed to providing best possible banking services to its customers, the bank said.

Last week, SBI had committed 0.25 percent of annual profit for 2019-20 as a part of its CSR activities to fight Covid-19.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 16:27:04 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, CSR, Lockdown, NewsTracker, PM CARES Fund, SBI, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar, SBI Staff, Shutdown, State Bank Of India