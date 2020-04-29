Coronavirus Outbreak: Salman Khan urges followers to donate ration, take part in Anna Daan challenge
New Delhi: Megastar Salman Khan on Tuesday urged people to take up the 'Anna Daan' challenge and donate to the underprivileged ones who are worst affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.
Khan took to Twitter and posted a picture of his two close friends preparing to distribute ration packets to the needy ones.
The 54-year-old actor also informed that his two friends Baba Siddiqui and Zeeshan Siddiqui have distributed ration to a total of 1,25,000 families to date.
"Baba and baba's baba zeeshan ne aan baan aur shaan se 1,25,000 families ko ration bataa hai. Now this is a challenge that one should be a part of.. Challenge 'Anna Daan,'" he tweeted along with the picture.
He also asked people to distribute the essential items either on their own or get it done by somebody reliable.
Khan has also been donating to the needy ones who have lost their livelihood due to the nationwide lockdown. He has also supported some of the daily wage workers economically.
Updated Date: Apr 29, 2020 10:44:33 IST
