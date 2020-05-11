You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Saket district court employee tests positive for COVID-19, stenographer asked to self-quarantine

Press Trust of India May 11, 2020 08:37 AM IST

New Delhi: A Saket district court employee has tested positive for coronavirus infection, District Judge Neena Bansal Krishna said on Sunday.

File image of Saket district court. CNN-News18

According to a circular issued by the district judge, the wife of a junior judicial assistant of the court informed telephonically that her husband was found infected with coronavirus on Saturday evening.

The court staff had last visited the office on 4 May due to some official work and come in contact with a court's stenographer, the circular said.

Therefore the stenographer has been asked to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days from 4 till 17 May and take necessary precautions, it said.

In view of the above, it is directed that in-charge, Care Taking Branch, Saket Courts, will take immediate steps as per norms provided by the Government of India, with the help of concerned authorities and staff members, the circular said.

It is for the information of all concerned to ensure that necessary action and precautions are taken, said the circular.

