Coronavirus Outbreak: Saket district court employee tests positive for COVID-19, stenographer asked to self-quarantine
New Delhi: A Saket district court employee has tested positive for coronavirus infection, District Judge Neena Bansal Krishna said on Sunday.
According to a circular issued by the district judge, the wife of a junior judicial assistant of the court informed telephonically that her husband was found infected with coronavirus on Saturday evening.
The court staff had last visited the office on 4 May due to some official work and come in contact with a court's stenographer, the circular said.
Therefore the stenographer has been asked to remain in self-quarantine for 14 days from 4 till 17 May and take necessary precautions, it said.
In view of the above, it is directed that in-charge, Care Taking Branch, Saket Courts, will take immediate steps as per norms provided by the Government of India, with the help of concerned authorities and staff members, the circular said.
It is for the information of all concerned to ensure that necessary action and precautions are taken, said the circular.
Updated Date: May 11, 2020 08:37:48 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Delhi, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Delhi, NewsTracker, Saket
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 8: Nearly 4 million cases, Japan approves Remdesivir, Australia's three-step reopening
-
Coronavirus India Roundup, May 8: PPE created by Navy gets approved, Indians evacuated from Abu Dhabi, Dhaka, Singapore
-
Could Vitamin D deficiency be harmful to COVID-19 patients?
-
World Thalassemia Day 2020: Three things you need to know about the treatment of thalassemia
-
World Red Cross Day 2020: Is donating blood safe during the COVID-19 pandemic?
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup, May 7: UK now worst-hit in Europe, Spain extends emergency, France to relax restrictions
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Mumbai Police registers fourth COVID-19 death as samples of ASI who died on 8 May test positive
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: ICMR expands list of private labs from 8 to 13 for real-time RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 in Delhi
-
Coronavirus Outbreak: 72 families quarantined after pizza delivery boy tests positive for COVID-19 in South Delhi
-
COVID-19 Lockdown 3.0: Mumbai is India's worst-affected city with 12,864 cases; West Bengal records highest mortality rate at 9.57%
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Case count in Uttar Pradesh jumps to 3,467 as state reports 102 new infections, five deaths; Agra worst-affected district with 756 cases
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt imposes 70% tax on MRP of liquor starting tomorrow, to curb overcrowding in shops