Coronavirus Outbreak: SAI to hand over Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to Delhi government to provide quarantine facility
New Delhi: The Sports of Authority of India (SAI) on Monday said it is handing over the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here to the Delhi government for using it as a quarantine facility for patients infected with the novel coronavirus.
SAI handed over the stadium after the District Magistrate had earlier in the day asked if it could be used for the purpose of quarantine.
The Sports Ministry had on 22 March announced that facilities under SAI across the country will be made available for usage as quarantine facilities.
More than 1250 positive cases for the novel coronavirus have so far been reported across the country besides 36 deaths.
The COVID-19 pandemic has so far claimed over 34000 lives worldwide.
Not to forget, many Indian athletes have come forward to help government fight the disease, making donations to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister relief funds. From Bajrang Punia to Virat Kohli to Manu Bhaker, athletes have donated a sum to help, motivating others to join the cause. At the same time, governing bodies like BCCI have also donated a big amount to the relief funds to fight COVID-19.
The cases in India have already crossed the 1,000 mark.
(With inputs from PTI)
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 08:37:20 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID, COVID-19, COVID-19 Cases, COVID-19 Pandemic, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, SAI, Sports Of Authority Of India
