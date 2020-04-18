Coronavirus Outbreak: Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli among leading Indian cricketers endorsing BCCI's 'Team Mask Force' initiative
New Delhi: Featuring India's most revered cricketers such as Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, the BCCI has created a new video to promote wearing masks in public places and help the country battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 'Team Mask Force' has been created to spread awareness about wearing masks in public places.
"TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce! Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application Mobile phone," the BCCI tweeted.
#TeamIndia is now #TeamMaskForce!
Join #IndiaFightsCorona and download @mygovindia's @SetuAarogya mobile application 📱@PMOIndia @narendramodi 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/M06okJhegt
— BCCI (@BCCI) April 18, 2020
"Being a part of India team is a matter of great pride. But today we are going to create a bigger team, Team Mask Force," Indian captain Kohli said in the video.
Doing his bit, Tendulkar said, "Come on India, make masks and become part of mask force. And remember to wash hands for 20 seconds and maintain social distancing."
The video has messages from BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Smriti Mandhana, Rohit Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Mithali Raj, all of them speaking about the importance of wearing masks and following the directives of the government in this fight.
"Becoming a part of Mask Force is very easy, just sit at home and make masks, like I made one for myself," Rohit said.
Earlier, the BCCI contributed Rs 51 crore to the Prime Ministers' Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund.
The pandemic, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province, has so far claimed 496 lives and infected over 14,500 people across the country.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: Apr 18, 2020 16:22:09 IST
Tags : #TeamMaskForce, BCCI, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In India, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19, Indian Cricket Team, Mithali Raj, Sachin Tendulkar, Smriti Mandhana, Sourav Ganguly, Sports, SportsTracker, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag
Trending
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 17: UK lockdown extended, Indonesia sees surge of cases, Wuhan revises death toll
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 17: 1,007 new cases reported, Health ministry claims 40% drop in growth of new cases
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO reviews impact on operations caused by US funding withdrawal, says will work with partners to fill financial gaps
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Delhi govt says no new cases reported in 2 hotspots for 15 days; containment zones rise to 60
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39