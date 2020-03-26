Coronavirus Outbreak: Sachin Tendulkar says COVID-19 lockdown is ‘not a holiday,’ urges people to stay indoors

Several Indian celebrities have taken to their social media accounts to ask people to stay at home amid the worldwide health crisis ushered in by the novel coronavirus.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has shared two videos advising his large fanbase to take the pandemic seriously.

Our government and health experts have requested us to stay at home & not venture out. Yet many people are doing so.

My family & I are at home, will not be stepping out for the next 21 days.

I request you all to do the same. #CoronavirusLockdown pic.twitter.com/WG2pkd6Ljc — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 25, 2020

One video was in Hindi and the other in English. Both touched upon the same things and ended up garnering huge support on social media.

Tendulkar tweeted that health experts around the world have requested people to stay at home and not venture out but many were not doing so. “I even saw a video of people playing cricket in these times,” Tendulkar said.

The master blaster added that some might think this a period of leisure and could be used to meet friends but such acts could prove to be “really harmful to the nation right now.”

Using an analogy, he said “people are the oxygen and coronavirus is the fire” and the only means to cut the virus’ oxygen supply was by not stepping outside.

Tendulkar said keeping oneself isolated in their houses and following instructions was the least one could do to honour the services being put in by the medical professionals.

He also said that his whole family hadn’t met with friends for the “past 10 days and will continue to do so for the next 21 days” as this was the only way to save “our country and the whole world” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

