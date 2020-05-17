You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow's Jefferson Farfan tests positive for COVID-19

Reuters May 17, 2020 10:50 AM IST

Lokomotiv Moscow’s Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Russian Premier League club said on Saturday.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Russian club Lokomotiv Moscows Jefferson Farfan tests positive for COVID-19

File image of Jefferson Farfan. Image courtesy: Twitter @fclokomotiv_eng

Farfan, 35, is yet to play a game in this campaign, which has eight more rounds remaining, after sustaining a knee injury last year.

“Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for coronavirus,” the club said in on Twitter. “We wish Jeff a speedy recovery! Get better soon!”

Lokomotiv are second in Russia’s top flight, which will resume on 21 June after it was suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated Date: May 17, 2020 10:50:40 IST

Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Football, Jefferson Farfan, KickingAround, Russian Premier League


Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

World Hypertension Day 2020: The truth about salt and hypertension

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 17 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres