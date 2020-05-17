Coronavirus Outbreak: Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow's Jefferson Farfan tests positive for COVID-19
Lokomotiv Moscow’s Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Russian Premier League club said on Saturday.
Farfan, 35, is yet to play a game in this campaign, which has eight more rounds remaining, after sustaining a knee injury last year.
“Jefferson Farfan has tested positive for coronavirus,” the club said in on Twitter. “We wish Jeff a speedy recovery! Get better soon!”
Lokomotiv are second in Russia’s top flight, which will resume on 21 June after it was suspended in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Updated Date: May 17, 2020 10:50:40 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, COVID-19, Football, Jefferson Farfan, KickingAround, Russian Premier League
