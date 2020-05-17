Coronavirus Outbreak: Royal Challengers Bangalore director of cricket Mike Hesson hopeful of IPL happening this year
Mumbai: Mike Hesson, Royal Challengers Banglore's director of cricket operations, is still hopeful of the IPL taking place this year despite the COVID-19 pandemic and said his franchise will be ready when it happens.
The IPL, which was originally scheduled to be held from 29 March to 24 May, was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India and subsequent lockdown announced by the government.
"We're still really hopeful that things will evolve and there will be an IPL this year and if it happens, then I can assure you that RCB will be ready," an optimistic Hesson said on Star Sports show 'Cricket Connected'.
Hesson, who has formerly coached New Zealand, said that things were rightly put on hold in view of the unprecedented health crisis.
"We were obviously a week away from coming into camp, like everybody else, feeling well advanced in terms of our planning.
"Quite rightfully, everything has been put on hold and everybody is going about their work. There are obviously other priorities at the moment that people are focussing on," added the 45-year-old.
The pandemic has led to either cancellation or postponement of all sporting events, including the Tokyo Olympics.
The RCB, despite boasting some great players right from the inaugural season in 2008, are yet to win an IPL title.
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
Updated Date: May 17, 2020 14:42:03 IST
Tags : BCCI, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID-19 Pandemic, Cricket, IPL 2020, Mike Hesson, New Zealand, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, SportsTracker
Trending
-
World Hypertension Day 2020: Eight uncommon causes of high blood pressure
-
World Hypertension Day 2020: The truth about salt and hypertension
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 15: Global death toll crosses 300,000, Italy to allow movement, Japan eases restrictions
-
Coronavirus India Update, May 15: Cases cross 80,000, call for a tobacco ban, PM-CARES Fund for vaccine development
-
Azithromycin: What you need to know about this potential COVID-19 drug
-
Coronavirus World Update, May 14: Russia sees decline in cases, UK approves Roche antibody test, Wuhan’s 10-day target
Most Popular
-
Narendra Modi Today on Coronavirus Updates: Information on 'new and improved' lockdown 4.0 will be given before 18 May, says PM
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Narendra Modi says measures needed in third phase of COVID-19 lockdown aren't required in fourth phase
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Cases reach 3,232 in Maharashtra's Pune district, toll touches 175; cop tests positive in Delhi's Dwarka
-
Disappearance of the first SARS virus: Why do we need a vaccine for COVID-19 but didn't for the other?
-
P Chidambaram mocks Narendra Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package announcement, says PM gave us 'headline and blank page'
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Mumbai, Ahmedabad among India's worst hit cities as COVID-19 count crosses 81,000