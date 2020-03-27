Coronavirus Outbreak: Ripple Labs donates $200,000 to help US battle coronavirus

American tech company Ripple Labs has donated $200,000 to aid battle the coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

A couple of tweets were made by the firm’s official Twitter handle confirming the news.

The company said the total money will be split into two parts. One half will go to the Tipping Point Community’s COVID Emergency Response Fund and the other half to the Silicon Valley Community Foundation’s COVID Regional Response Fund.

In these challenging times, Ripple is committed to being part of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re starting in our own backyard with $100K donations each to @tippingpoint's COVID emergency response fund and @siliconvalleycf’s COVID Regional Response Fund. (1/2) — Ripple (@Ripple) March 25, 2020

Ripple Labs mentioned that the donation in their “own backyard” was but the first step in their commitment of being a “part of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Click here for Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE Updates

The blockchain company shared the link to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund page for anyone who wished to contribute.

In these challenging times, Ripple is committed to being part of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re starting in our own backyard with $100K donations each to @tippingpoint's COVID emergency response fund and @siliconvalleycf’s COVID Regional Response Fund. (1/2) — Ripple (@Ripple) March 25, 2020

While Tipping Point is a nonprofit organisation working to break the cycle of poverty in the Bay Area of San Fransisco, Silicon Valley Community Foundation (SVCF) focuses on relief efforts to contain the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19 across the Silicon Valley area.

The Tipping Point aims at raising $30 million for its Emergency Response effort.

Meanwhile, several impersonators of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse have been organising giveaways through popular social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Brad tweeted about these impersonators and sought strict action against them.

Enough is enough -- in a time of global crisis, when people are especially vulnerable -- social platforms need to hold scammers (crypto and otherwise) accountable for stealing money from innocent victims with fake giveaways. (1/2) https://t.co/wxrF4J3JWu — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 25, 2020

Enough is enough -- in a time of global crisis, when people are especially vulnerable -- social platforms need to hold scammers (crypto and otherwise) accountable for stealing money from innocent victims with fake giveaways. (1/2) https://t.co/wxrF4J3JWu — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 25, 2020

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 15:11:22 IST

Tags : Blockchain, Brad Garlinghouse, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Coronavirus Pandemic, COVID Emergency Response Fund, COVID-19, NewsTracker, Ripple, Ripple Labs, Silicon Valley Community Foundation, Tipping Point Community, WHO, World Health Organisation