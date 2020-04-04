Coronavirus Outbreak: Richa Chadda, Taapeee Pannu take digs at Narendra Modi's appeal; Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor support PM

Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to the countrymen to light lamps on 5 April to display the nation's 'collective resolve' to combat coronavirus outbreak, a host of Bollywood celebrities urged people to wholeheartedly carry out the task as one unit.

(Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak)

In a video message of over 11 minutes Friday morning, the prime minister urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to the defeat the menace of COVID-19.

Bollywood stars like Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and veteran actor Hema Malini asked their fans to support the initiative.

"Honourable PM Shri @narendramodi ji has urged all of us to turn off our lights and light candles or diyas or even phone torches on 5th April at 9pm for 9 minutes to stand united together in the fight against #Coronavirus. #9baje9minute," Arjun tweeted.

Bhumi wrote, "Let's all stand united once again on the 5th of April at 9 PM for 9 minutes. Our hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has requested each & every one of us to turn off our lights and spark a diya, candle or turn on our phone torches... to showcase our support towards the fight against Coronavirus. #9baje9minute."

Hema Malini, who is a BJP MP from Mathura, appealed everyone to carry out the task of lighting diyas as a collective.

"Let us take an oath to be with our PM @narendramodi in this long & arduous war against the deadly Corona virus. This is the time to come together & show our solidarity as one & help our govt in controlling Covid. We will carry out his request on Apr 5. Are you all in agreement?" she posted.

Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar said, "Time to be united again!! Our Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has requested for us all on the 5th of April at 9pm for 9 minutes to turn off all lights & spark a diya or candle or turn on your torch light to show solidarity during our fight against the pandemic. #9Baje9Minute."

Taapsee Pannu, who has often taken a contrarian stand on popular issues, took a sly dig by saying "New task is here! Yay yay yayy!!!"

In a similar vein, actor Saqib Saleem tweeted, "Big boss ka Naya task suna Kya." And Richa Chadha also commented saying, "Clown. Circus."

Comedian-actor Vir Das said everyone must stay indoors as it will not be a festive occasion.

"Repeat: Sunday is an INDOORS show of solidarity. It is NOT Diwali," the comedian said.

Check out the tweets

Honorable PM Shri @narendramodi ji has urged all of us to turn off our lights and light candles or diyas or even phone torches on 5th April at 9pm for 9 minutes to stand united together in the fight against #Coronavirus. #9baje9minute — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 3, 2020

Let's all stand united once again on the 5th of April at 9 PM for 9 minutes. Our hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has requested each & every one of us to turn off our lights and spark a diya, candle or turn on our phone torches... (1/2) — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 3, 2020

Let us take an oath to be with our PM @narendramodi in this long & arduous war against the deadly Corona virus. This is the time to come together & show our solidarity as one & help our govt in controlling Covid. We will carry out his request on Apr 5. Are you all in agreement?🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 3, 2020

Time to be united again!! Our Prime Minister shri @narendramodi ji has requested for us all on the 5th of April at 9pm for 9 minutes to turn off all lights & spark a diya or candle or turn on your torch light to show solidarity during our fight against the pandemic. #9Baje9Minute — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) April 3, 2020

New task is here ! Yay yay yayy !!! — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 3, 2020

Big boss ka Naya task suna Kya — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) April 3, 2020

Several Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, and others on Friday took to their social media to promote the 'talk 1 on 1' initiative by the Maharashtra Government and BMC.

Under the initiative, a helpline has been introduced by the government as a measure to address the mental health issues that people are currently facing during the coronavirus crisis. Through the given helpline number people can speak one on one with a mental health professional and share their fears, anxieties, and all other psychological issues.

Akshay Kumar and other Bollywood celebrities shared a short promotion video of the helpline in which people were asked to speak one on one and seek help. "Put your distress to rest. The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to ensure that you don't feel alone. Call 1800- 120-820-050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 @my_bmc," Akshay Kumar captioned the post.

Check out the posts

Put your distress to rest. The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to ensure that you don’t feel alone. Call 1800-120-820-050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 @mybmc pic.twitter.com/FvkTRF3toe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 3, 2020

The government of Maharashtra, BMC and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 @NeerjaBirla @AUThackeray @mybmc pic.twitter.com/KZDEU5OhuM — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) April 3, 2020

Staying mentally happy is as important as staying physically fit.@mybmc and Mpower 1on1 have created a free helpline to support you at this difficult time. Call 1800-120-820050 to speak to a mental health professional. #LetsTalk1on1 #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/AqmVTvDKta — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 3, 2020

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Apr 04, 2020 11:36:45 IST

Tags : Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Bollywood, Buzz Patrol, BuzzPatrol, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, COVID-19, Hema Malini, Hrithik Roshan, Narendra Modi, Taapsee Pannu, Talk 1 On 1