Coronavirus Outbreak: Reviewing govt order on refunds, will comply once some of its aspects are clarified, says Vistara
New Delhi: A day after the Centre stated that air passengers can ask for full refunds for tickets booked during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to 3 May, Vistara said it is "reviewing" the order and will comply once the government clarifies some of its aspects.
Several passengers have complained on social media against Indian airlines for giving refunds for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown and instead issuing credit vouchers for future travel.
"We are reviewing the ministry''s notification on refunds for bookings affected in the lockdown and will comply once the authorities have clarified some aspects of it,” Vistara spokesperson said.
India imposed a lockdown for 21 days on 25 March and then extended it till 3 May.
All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during the lockdown.
On Thursday, the civil aviation ministry ordered that if a passenger has booked tickets during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to 3 May, and if the airline has received the payment during the first phase of lockdown itself, the passenger can ask the airline to issue a full refund.
The refund must be given within three weeks from the date of the request for cancellation, the ministry said.
The US government earlier this month asked its airlines to issue refunds to passengers for ticket cancellations.
India has been locked down to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 12,700 people and killed over 400 in the country.
Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 17:11:20 IST
Tags : Civil Aviation Ministry, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Lockdown, Ticket Cancellation, Vistara
Trending
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 16: Delhi to begin plasma trials, Indore under strictest lockdown, 30,000 tests conducted in a day
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 16: Nearly a million cases in Europe, China and Singapore report an increase in local cases
-
From medical students to self-help groups: These are the troops joining the fight against COVID-19 in India
-
Coronavirus Global Roundup April 15: Over 2 million infected, US temporarily halts funding to WHO, BCG vaccine to be studied
-
Coronavirus India Roundup April 15: 170 districts classified as hotspots, 1,076 new cases, spitting in public now illegal
-
2 million COVID-19 cases in the world: Here is what linear and exponential growth mean in the context of an outbreak
Most Popular
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Jaipur worst-hit in Rajasthan with district reporting 83 of 108 new cases; state's tally climbs to 1,005, toll at 11
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO reviews impact on operations caused by US funding withdrawal, says will work with partners to fill financial gaps
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: After Mumbai, Pune makes masks mandatory in public places; count in Bihar reaches 39
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 356 new COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today, taking tally to 1,510; toll rises to 28
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 600 new cases detected across country today, says ICMR; Odisha to set up two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Maharashtra govt to accommodate people from Mumbai's densely populated areas in govt schools, fire brigade to sanitise community toilets