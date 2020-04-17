Coronavirus Outbreak: Reviewing govt order on refunds, will comply once some of its aspects are clarified, says Vistara

New Delhi: A day after the Centre stated that air passengers can ask for full refunds for tickets booked during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to 3 May, Vistara said it is "reviewing" the order and will comply once the government clarifies some of its aspects.

Several passengers have complained on social media against Indian airlines for giving refunds for flights cancelled due to the coronavirus lockdown and instead issuing credit vouchers for future travel.

"We are reviewing the ministry''s notification on refunds for bookings affected in the lockdown and will comply once the authorities have clarified some aspects of it,” Vistara spokesperson said.

India imposed a lockdown for 21 days on 25 March and then extended it till 3 May.

All domestic and international commercial passenger flights have been suspended during the lockdown.

On Thursday, the civil aviation ministry ordered that if a passenger has booked tickets during the first phase of lockdown for travel up to 3 May, and if the airline has received the payment during the first phase of lockdown itself, the passenger can ask the airline to issue a full refund.

The refund must be given within three weeks from the date of the request for cancellation, the ministry said.

The US government earlier this month asked its airlines to issue refunds to passengers for ticket cancellations.

India has been locked down to curb the spread of coronavirus, which has infected more than 12,700 people and killed over 400 in the country.

Updated Date: Apr 17, 2020 17:11:20 IST

Tags : Civil Aviation Ministry, Coronavirus, Coronavirus Outbreak, Lockdown, Ticket Cancellation, Vistara