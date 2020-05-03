Coronavirus Outbreak: Record jump of 2,487 cases takes total number to 40,263 as India prepares to enter third phase of lockdown

India registered a record jump of 83 deaths and 2,487 cases in 24 hours as the number of COVID-19 fatalities rose to 1,306 and total cases climbed to 40,263 on Sunday, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 28,070, while 10,886 people have recovered, even as the country prepares for the third phase of the lockdown.

However, health minister Harsh Vardhan sought to strike a reassuring note, saying that over 10,000 COVID-19 patients were discharged across the nation and that those admitted at hospitals are on the road to recovery. He also claimed that India's mortality rate was the lowest across the world at 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, several states issued zone-wise guidelines on permissible activities and inter-district. The Karnataka government has issued guidelines for inter-district travel within the state for permitted activities between 7 am and 7 pm. A pass shall have to be obtained for the same from Deputy Commissioners of districts or from DCPs for travel between any districts, except for movement between Bengaluru Rural, Urban, Chikkaballarpur, Ramnagara and Kollar districts which shall be treated as one unit, said the order.

The Maharashtra government has issued a list of guidelines listing out what will be allowed and not allowed in different zones of the state.

State-wise cases

According to the health ministry data, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra at 12,296, followed by Gujarat at 5,055, Delhi 4,122, Madhya Pradesh 2,846, Rajasthan 2,772, Tamil Nadu 2,757 and Uttar Pradesh 2,626.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,583 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,063 in Telangana. It has risen to 922 in West Bengal, 772 in Punjab, 666 in Jammu and Kashmir, 606 in Karnataka, 500 in Kerala and 482 in Bihar.

Haryana has reported 394 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 160 cases. A total of 115 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 94 in Chandigarh. Uttarakhand has reported 59 cases, Assam and Chhattisgarh have 43 cases each, while Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh have registered 40 cases so far.

Thirty-three COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry eight, while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Tripura has registered four cases, while Manipur has two cases. Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the health ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Of the 83 deaths reported since Saturday evening, 36 were from Maharashtra, 26 from Gujarat, 11 from Madhya Pradesh, three each from Rajasthan and Delhi, two from Telangana and one each from Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

With 521 fatalities, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of the nationwide 1,306 deaths. Gujarat comes second with 262 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh 156, Rajasthan 65, Delhi 64, Uttar Pradesh 43, and West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh 33 each.

The death toll reached 29 in Tamil Nadu, 28 in Telangana, while Karnataka has reported 25 fatalities due to the respiratory disease. Punjab has registered 20 COVID-19 deaths, Jammu and Kashmir eight, Kerala, Bihar and Haryana have reported four deaths each. Jharkhand has recorded three COVID-19 fatalities.

Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha and Assam have reported one fatality each, according to the ministry data. The health ministry''s Saturday evening update had put the death toll at 1,223 and the number of cases at 37,776 in the country.

Lockdown relaxations

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the state government will implement the Centre's latest guidelines on lockdown relaxation and allow government and private offices to open from Monday but the suspension of travel by flight, metro and bus will continue.

Addressing an online media briefing, Kejriwal said delivery of essential goods through e-commerce portals will continue in the national capital.

The chief minister said that Delhi goverment offices engaged in essential services will function with full strength while private offices can operate with up to 33 percent strength.

The Maharashtra government also issued guidelines listing out permissible activities in different zones of the state.

As per the guidelines, only five non-essential shops, including liquor shops, can be opened in each lane. However, there is no restriction on the number of shops selling essential items.

A similar decision had already been announced for the COVID-19 green and orange zones, and such shops in these two

zones were scheduled to open from Monday.

The state government, however, has created a separate category for Mumbai, Pune and Malegaon and will implement harsher restrictions there than other red zones in the state. According to the guidelines, private offices in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune Metropolitan Region and Malegaon will not be allowed to open from Monday. In other red zones in the state, they will be allowed to open with 33 percent staff strength.

Health minister urges people to follow restrictions

Harsh Vardhan urged people to observe the curbs extended till 17 May in the letter and spirit, and treat it as an effective intervention to cut the chain of transmission of the virus.

"We are on the path of success. We will win this war against COVID-19," he said after visiting the Lady Hardinge Medical College Hospital (LHMC) in Delhi to review the status of COVID-19 management.

He said around 10,000 people have been cured of the disease so far.

"We have crossed over 10 lakh tests and are performing over 74,000 tests in a day presently," he said.

The government has distributed around 20 lakh PPE kits all over India and supplied medicines, both hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and paracetamol (PCM), to more than 100 countries, Vardhan added.

He said India is on a "better footing" compared to other nations in managing the pandemic, adding that with more than 2.5 lakh beds in dedicated COVID-19 hospitals and health centres, the country is capable of pulling off any eventuality.

The health minister urged people not to ostracise doctors treating COVID-19 patients or stigmatise those who have survived the deadly disease.

Centre to send teams to 20 districts to help with containment measures

The Centre will send public health teams to 20 districts with heavy case load of COVID-19 to help states in implementation of containment measures, an official press release said.

#IndiaFightsCorona : 20 Central Public Health Teams from @MoHFW_INDIA have been formed and are being sent to the 20 districts that are reporting maximum number of #COVID19 cases in the country The teams will support states in fighting #COVID19 📒 https://t.co/UbNSx4QsGT pic.twitter.com/XIUyA9tEgU — MIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@MIB_India) May 3, 2020

"These teams will support the States in implementation of containment measures for COVID-19 in the affected areas within these districts/cities," the press release said.

