Coronavirus Outbreak: Real Sociedad's plan to resume training in coming week subject to Spanish government's approval
Real Sociedad intend to have their players resume training individually this week. It would make them the first Spanish club to resume activities during the coronavirus pandemic. However, those plans could be scuppered by the Spanish government, which has put in place strict restrictions in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club says players will have the option to start practicing at the team’s training center. Non-essential workers will be allowed to return to their positions this week while observing social-distancing guidelines and other restrictions. Group activities will remain prohibited as Spain enters its fifth week of confinement because of the pandemic.
It was not yet clear whether the government will allow Real Sociedad to open its training center, though, as most sports facilities are still supposed to remain closed.
Real Sociedad says players have been training at home for the last month. The club prepared individual training routines for players and sent them stationary bicycles and treadmills.
Spain has reported its lowest daily growth in confirmed coronavirus infections in three weeks, with the total at about 166,000.
With inputs from AP.
Updated Date: Apr 12, 2020 19:21:49 IST
