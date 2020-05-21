Coronavirus Outbreak: Ranvir Shorey seeks help from Mumbai Police after officials seize his car during a 'medical emergency'
Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday claimed that he was stopped by Mumbai Police personnel after he was on his way to the hospital with his house help for a medical emergency.
In a series of tweets, the actor said he had provided his car to his house help to rush his pregnant wife to the hospital for delivery. He alleged that the officer-in-charge told him that child birth is not an emergency.
"@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife's delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise," Shorey wrote on Twitter.
@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise.
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020
The Angrezi Medium actor said officer-in-charge at the Jogeshwari Highway Police Chowki has "decided to file an FIR and impound", which he described as "plain harassment". He added that the officer was also speaking to the press about him.
Shorey further said he was "saddened and disappointed" with the "transgression and highhandedness of one policeman".
Saddened and disappointed that the transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car, and an FIR against my innocent driver. Even after 3 hours, there has been no redressal of my complaints . @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020
Even after over six hours, Shorey said, he was still waiting at the police station.
"3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra," the actor wrote.
3 hapless people made to wait for more than 6 hours. What are we being punished for? @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice @DGPMaharashtra
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020
In response to the actor's tweets, Mumbai Police assured him to resolve the matter soon.
"Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details," the police department wrote on Twitter
Shorey's latest update on Twitter shows no FIR was launched, nor the car was impounded and they were let go after eight hours. However, tagging Mumbai Police, he writes, "I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you."
After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you.
— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020
