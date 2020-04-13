Coronavirus Outbreak: Rajasthan govt postpones university and college exams indefinitely, announces summer vacation
The Rajasthan government has indefinitely postponed all university and college examinations in the state due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Bhanwar Singh Bhati said the summer vacation in all public and private colleges in the state will begin from 16 April and would continue till 31 May 2020. The new academic session in colleges will commence from 1 June.
The remaining undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of the final year/semester examinations of universities will be conducted from 1 June 2020 and other examinations, including the first year, second year and postgraduate first year/semester examinations, will also be held during the period.
The admission procedure for the new academic year will begin from 15 June after the results of Class 12 board examination would be declared.
— Bhanwar Singh Bhati (@BSBhatiInc) April 12, 2020
Bhati said that the decision to announce the vacation and postponement of examinations have been taken based on the instructions of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in the context of the coronavirus crisis.
He said that the students of the state won’t have to face any problem or academic loss due to the pandemic. The minister also said that the examination of professional courses will be carried out according to the guidelines of their respective regulatory bodies.
Rajasthan has so far reported over 800 cases of COVID-19. The virus has claimed the lives of three people in the state.
Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 18:38:59 IST
Tags : Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Lockdown, COVID-19, Rajasthan, Rajasthan Exam Postpone, Rajasthan Summer Vacation, Rajasthan University, Rajasthan University Exams
