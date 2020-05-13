You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Health News

Coronavirus Outbreak: Rail Bhavan in Delhi shut for two days after RPF staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Press Trust of India May 13, 2020 20:48 PM IST

New Delhi: Rail Bhavan, which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways in Central Delhi, will be shut for the next two days after an RPF staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.

Coronavirus Outbreak: Rail Bhavan in Delhi shut for two days after RPF staffer tests positive for COVID-19

Representational image. PTI

The employee, working as a clerk in Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General Arun Kumar's office on the fourth floor of Rail Bhavan, was in quarantine since 6 May, they said.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

According to an order issued on Wednesday, the building, which houses the Railway Board, will be shut on 14 and 15 May and intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas will be done.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 20:48:31 IST

Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Indian Railways, NewsTracker, Rail Bhavan, Railway Board


Advertisement

Trending


Advertisement

Most Popular


CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Life after lockdown Part 3: How to let people back into your homes while preventing COVID-19

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 13 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres