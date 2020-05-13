Coronavirus Outbreak: Rail Bhavan in Delhi shut for two days after RPF staffer tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi: Rail Bhavan, which is the headquarters of the Indian Railways in Central Delhi, will be shut for the next two days after an RPF staffer tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, officials said.

The employee, working as a clerk in Railway Protection Force (RPF) Director General Arun Kumar's office on the fourth floor of Rail Bhavan, was in quarantine since 6 May, they said.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

According to an order issued on Wednesday, the building, which houses the Railway Board, will be shut on 14 and 15 May and intensive sanitisation of all the rooms and common areas will be done.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 20:48:31 IST

Tags : Coronavirus Outbreak, COVID-19, Indian Railways, NewsTracker, Rail Bhavan, Railway Board