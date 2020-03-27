Coronavirus Outbreak: Rahul Gandhi calls for 'more nuanced, compassionate approach', says lockdown will devastate county's poor, weak
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday called for a "more nuanced and compassionate approach" to deal with the coronavirus crisis, saying the lockdown will devastate the county's poor and weak.
He posted a video on Twitter of some children who have not eaten for days due to a nationwide lockdown, and said it is still not late to deal with the crisis.
The lockdown will devastate our poor & weak. It will deliver a heavy blow to the India we love. India isn’t black & white. Our decisions have to be carefully thought through. A more nuanced & compassionate approach is required to deal with this crisis. It’s still not too late. pic.twitter.com/qZuoABfOMi
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 27, 2020
Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak
"The lockdown will devastate our poor and weak. It will deliver a heavy blow to the India we love. India isn't black and white. Our decisions have to be carefully thought through."
"A more nuanced and compassionate approach is required to deal with this crisis. It's still not too late," he tweeted.
Updated Date: Mar 27, 2020 19:34:28 IST
Tags : Congress, Coronavirus, Coronavirus India, Coronavirus Update, COVID-19, India Lockdown, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi On Coronavirus, NewsTracker, Rahul Gandhi
Trending
-
Why the Hantavirus is the least of your worries right now
-
What can we learn from the global response to the coronavirus pandemic?
-
How are we feeling? Mood of the nation in the time of coronavirus
-
World Oral Health Day: 5 oral hygiene routines you might think are healthy but can turn harmful
-
PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the new coronavirus and called for a janta curfew on Sunday
-
Coronavirus claims its third victim in India, country begins testing for community transmission as cases reach 131
Most Popular
-
Man dies from hantavirus in China: All you need to know about the virus, and how it spreads
-
Coronavirus outbreak Updates: Italy records highest COVID-19 toll in one day with 627 deaths; 'you are not invincible', WHO tells youth
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: WHO warns against using 'untested drugs' to fight COVID-19; Gujarat, Puducherry announce lockdown
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: Andhra Pradesh reports sixth positive case; Jharkhand announces lockdown with immediate effect
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Highlights: Narendra Modi to speak on measures to curb COVID-19 tomorrow at 9 pm; Srinagar reports first case, says report
-
Coronavirus Outbreak Updates: 315 cases confirmed in India, says ICMR; Rajasthan imposes lockdown, Gujarat shuts four major cities