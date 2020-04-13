You are here:
Coronavirus Outbreak: Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray among players confirmed to play in virtual Madrid Open event

The Associated Press Apr 13, 2020 19:49 PM IST

Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are among 12 players confirmed to play in the virtual Madrid Open tennis tournament this month.

David Goffin, John Isner, Karen Khachanov, Eugenie Bouchard, Kristina Mladenovic and Kiki Bertens will also participate from their homes in the 27-30 April online competition that is expected to be broadcast live on TV and social media channels.

Rafael Nadal extended his winning streak against fellow Spaniards to 18 matches after beating Pablo Carreno Busta at Australian Open. AP

Khachanov says "this initiative is interesting and it will bring back some competition in our sport. I'm looking forward to challenge my fellow players and show my skills to the tennis fans around the world."

There will be €150,000 ($ 164,000) distributed in prize money for each of the men's and women's events. The winners then decide how much they want to donate to tennis players who are having a hard time financially without any tournaments to play.

Another €50,000 ($ 55,000) will be donated to reduce the social impact of the pandemic.

Each draw is expected to have 16 players competing.

The Madrid Open, originally scheduled to take place between 1-10 May, was one of more than 30 professional tournaments cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Click here to follow LIVE updates on coronavirus outbreak

Updated Date: Apr 13, 2020 19:49:44 IST

