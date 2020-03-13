Coronavirus outbreak: Punjab shuts all govt and private schools till 31 March to prevent spread of COVID-19

Chandigarh: Punjab Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday announced closing of all schools in the state till 31 March as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He, however, said exams would be continued to be conducted according to schedule.

"Holidays have been declared in all government and private schools in the state till 31 March as a precautionary measure," Singla said in a statement.

The state government has formed a seven-member group of ministers to daily review the situation triggered by the coronavirus scare.

Hospitals are on high alert, with specialized arrangements to tackle any exigency arising out of the crisis. So far, one person who had returned from Italy had tested positive for coronavirus in Punjab.

The Health ministry on Friday put the number of coronavirus cases in the country at 75, which includes a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi in Karnataka who became the country's first coronavirus fatality.

Updated Date: Mar 13, 2020 19:54:46 IST

