Coronavirus Outbreak: Public health crisis forces I-League champions Mohun Bagan to call off customary 'Bar Puja' ritual
Kolkata: I-League champions Mohun Bagan on Sunday cancelled their customary 'Bar Puja' this year due to COVID-19 pandemic.
An annual ritual worshipping of the goalposts on either end of the ground, the 'Bar Puja' is held on Poila Boisakh, the Bengali New Year's Day slated for Monday, to officially mark the start of a new football season.
"It's very unfortunate that we need to call off the customary ritual that we follow on Bengali New Year's Day every year," Mohun Bagan general secretary Srinjoy Bose said in a statement.
"But in present condition safety of our fans, colleagues is our topmost priority and keeping that in mind, we had to take this hard decision. We sincerely hope that tough time will be over and football will be back in Maidan very soon."
Mohun Bagan have clinched the I-League title with four rounds left in the competition which has been suspended due to the worsening COVID-19 pandemic.
Apr 12, 2020
